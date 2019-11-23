Play

Shizz Alston: Returns to action

Alston (undisclosed) recorded three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one steal over 14 minutes in Thursday's win against College Park.

Alston made his season debut Thursday after missing the team's first five games for an undisclosed reason. He failed to record many minutes off the bench, but his return to the court is encouraging.

