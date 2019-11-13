Shizz Alston: Unavailable Monday
Alston did not dress for Monday's game against the Greensboro Swarm.
The exact reason behind Alston's absence Monday remains unclear, but he was the only Swarm player listed in that fashion. It's also a mystery exactly when he will be back in uniform.
