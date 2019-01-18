Shonn Miller: Surprising outing leads to career-high numbers

Miller finished Wednesday's loss with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal.

Miller played a whopping 37 minutes Wednesday, far above his 20.0 minute season average which likely led to the career-high numbers. With Miller's impressive performance, it'll be interesting to monitor whether he continues to find himself in the starting lineup, as the forward is currently averaging just 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.