Shonn Miller: Tallies fourth-highest scoring outing
Miller (surgery) finished Friday's 128-100 win over the Legends with 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Friday was Miller's first game back from a month-long absence, which would explain just 19 minutes of court time. Still, the forward finished with his fourth-highest scoring outing of 2018-19, with the three highest all seeing Miller play at least 38 minutes. Expect the 25-year-old to maneuver his way into the starting rotation before the current G League campaign is up.
