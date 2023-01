Cissoko posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to Mexico City.

Cissoko has scored in double figures in four of his past five games. Across 22 appearances, he's averaging 9.5 points on 42.0 percent shooting.