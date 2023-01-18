Cissoko produced 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Fort Wayne.

Cissoko has scored only 20 points twice this season and both of those instances have come during the Ignite's recent back-to-back set against Fort Wayne. The 18-year-old may be simply taking advantage of a good matchup, or he may have finally found his groove in the G League. Either way, Cissoko is in the midst of his best stretch as a professional and will look to maintain his solid play against the Vipers on Friday.