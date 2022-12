Cissoko posted 14 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 loss to Motor City in the G League Showcase.

Cissoko was efficient from the field en route to his fourth double-digit scoring outing over his past five games. Across 14 appearances with the Ignite, the 18-year-old is averaging 9.8 points while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 34.6 from beyond the arc.