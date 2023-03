Cissoko (concussion) didn't play in Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

Cissoko didn't play in the regular-season finale due to a concussion he presumably suffered during the Ignite's previous contest against the Blue. He ends the campaign with averages of 11.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.