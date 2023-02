Cissoko tallied 24 points (7-14 FG 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-97 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Cissoko was efficient en route to a team-high 24 points, marking his second straight game with at least 20. Across 32 appearances, the 18-year-old is averaging 10.8 points while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.