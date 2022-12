Cissoko (ankle) totaled 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-106 loss to South Bay.

Cissoko returned to action Sunday after an absence from an ankle sprain and scored 11 points off the bench thanks to a trio of made threes. Across 10 games, the 18-year-old is averaging 8.9 points while shooting 36.1 percent from three.