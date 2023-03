Cissoko posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three steals, one rebound and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to Capital City.

Cissoko scored 20-plus points for a fifth straight game and has recorded at least three steals in back-to-back contests. The 18-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes across 35 appearances.