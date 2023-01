Cissoko totaled 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 141-119 loss to Fort Wayne.

With the Ignite shorthanded due to injuries and elevations, Cissoko saw an expanded role and scored a season-high 21 points. Across 25 appearances, the 18-year-old is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from deep.