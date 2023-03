Cissoko tallied 24 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to Sioux Falls.

Cissoko tied John Jenkins with a team-high 24 points, which also ties Cissoko's season-high scoring mark. He also blocked at least one shot for the sixth time over his past seven appearances.