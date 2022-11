Cissoko totaled 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over Santa Cruz.

Cissoko was lights out from deep en route to a season-high 17 points. Across three appearances with the Ignite, the 18-year-old has averaged 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.