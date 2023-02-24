Cissoko (COVID-19) posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Cissoko landed in health and safety protocols at the beginning of February, but he returned to action during All-Star weekend. Thursday marked his first appearance for the Ignite since Feb. 4, and he didn't waste any time getting back into the fold, as he submitted an efficient shooting performance en route to a season-high 23 points. He also finished with at least five rebounds and five assists in a game for just the second time this year, making Thursday's performance his best overall outing of the campaign.