Cissoko tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to Ontario.

Cissoko notched his second double-digit scoring outing of the campaign and recorded a season-high five rebounds. Across seven appearances, the 18-year-old has averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.