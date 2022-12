Cissoko posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 win over Ontario.

Cissoko was efficient from the field en route to his best scoring outing since dropping 17 points during a Nov. 12 win over Santa Cruz. The 18-year-old also finished with at least four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the same game for the first time this season.