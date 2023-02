Cissoko posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-110 win over Iowa.

Cissoko was efficient from beyond the arc en route to his third straight game with at least 20 points. Across 33 G League appearances, the 18-year-old is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.