Shittu recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the G League Kings.

Shittu logged his sixth double-double of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday versus Stockton. The 23-year-old is now averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season for the G League Magic.