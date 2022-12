Shittu recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Vipers.

Shittu paced all Lakeland players with seven boards in Friday's loss to Rio Grande Valley, while he's also managed to score in double-figures in each of the team's last six matchups.