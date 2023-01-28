Shittu recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 13 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over the Mad Ants.

Friday marked Shittu's first game action since Jan. 2, as the big man has been working his way through a nagging knee issue. The 23-year-old came off of Lakeland's bench versus Fort Wayne and played just 13 minutes, but he made the most of his limited time by posting a near double-double to go along with a pair of swats. Shittu will likely see his playing time gradually increase throughout the next couple of weeks, and he'll presumably return to the G League Magic's starting lineup in the near future.