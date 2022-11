Shittu recorded 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 17 minutes during Friday's 123-105 loss to the Hustle.

Shittu connected on all five of his field-goal attempts and was able to stay positive in the teams plus/minus category (+3) during Friday's season opener versus Memphis. The 6-foot-10 center should once again provide Lakeland with a big-bodied presence down low during Sunday's matchup against Birmingham.