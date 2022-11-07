Shittu amassed 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 win over the Squadron.

Shittu took full advantage of his expanded role Sunday versus Birmingham, as he posted his first double-double of the season across 30 minutes after being limited to just 17 minutes in Friday's matchup versus Memphis. Although the 22-year-old wasn't able to connect on any of his five free-throw tries, he was able to shoot a solid 60 percent on field-goal attempts. Shittu will now head into Friday's game versus Austin with growing confidence and hopes of replicating a similar performance.