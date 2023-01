Shittu recorded 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 131-116 win over the Skyhawks.

Monday's matchup versus College Park accounted for Shittu's eighth double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, and he's now combined for 49 points and 30 rebounds between Lakeland's last two contests. The 240-pounder is averaging 15.6 points and 8.7 boards per game this season.