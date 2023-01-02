Shittu recorded 28 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Skyhawks.

Shittu paced both clubs in points, rebounds, steals and blocks in this past weekend's matchup versus College Park, while he also registered his seventh double-double (fourth of last five games) of the campaign. The 6-foot-10 center appears to have found his stride as of late, and he can be consistently counted for his rebounding efforts and scoring inside the paint.