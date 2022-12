Shittu recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 win over the Squadron.

Shittu logged game highs in both rebounds (12) and blocks (3) Thursday night versus Birmingham, and he's now collected 39 total points across Lakeland's last two contests. The 6-foot-10 center should continue posting solid numbers as long as he remains in the team's starting lineup, as he's now averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season.