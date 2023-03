Shittu tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to G League Ignite.

Shittu shot a perfect mark from the field while finishing as one of six Wolves players in double figures in scoring Monday. Shittu has averaged 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three games with Iowa.