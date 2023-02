Shittu tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 148-126 loss to South Bay.

Shittu led the team in rebounds while finishing as one of seven Wolves in double figures in scoring en route to a double-double showing. Shittu has averaged 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over eight regular-season games this year.