Shittu provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 116-95 win over G League Salt Lake City.

Shittu is ringing up double-doubles with consistency, as he's averaged 14.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while hitting 57.3 percent of his field goals. The 21-year-old is a fixture in G League Westchester's starting five. He'll look to pick up the pace from the charity line down the stretch, as he's made just 37.9 percent of his free throws through 10 games.