Shittu recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 112-105 win over the Legends.

Shittu seems to have caught fire in the month of December, as he paced Lakeland in points while also grabbing 12 boards Friday night. Across the last three contests, the 23-year-old has averaged 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, giving him a strong case for a promotion in the near future if he's able to retain this level of effectiveness.