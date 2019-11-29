Sindarius Thornwell: Flirts with triple-double
Thornwell managed 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks during Tuesday's G League loss against Salt Lake City.
Thornwell contributed in all aspects Tuesday and nearly ended up with a triple-double in 36 minutes of action. The South Carolina product is averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals through eight G League contests so far.
