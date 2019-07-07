Thornwell was waived by the Clippers on Saturday, per the NBA transactions page.

Thornwell saw his role decrease last season, eventually seeing just 4.9 minutes per game over 64 games in the 2018-19 campaign. The 24-year-old's average was down almost nine minutes from his 2017-18 average (15.8 minutes per game through 73 games). Thornwell can still find another opportunity in the NBA, but he likely can't be trusted in fantasy until further notice.