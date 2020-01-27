Sindarius Thornwell: Musters 12 points in win
Thornwell mustered 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during Saturday's win over Sioux Falls.
It was the third outing in the past five matchups that Thornwell reached at least 10 points, as the South Carolina product also contributed in every major statistical category in 34 minutes of action Saturday. With the Vipers this season, Thornwell is currently averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
