Thornwell mustered 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Friday's G League loss at Salt Lake City.

Thornwell was brilliant overall in 35 minutes of action Friday, as the guard lead the team with 11 rebounds to go along with 21 points to mark a double-double. In three G League games so far this year, the South Carolina product is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per outing.