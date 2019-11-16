Sindarius Thornwell: Notches doubled-double Friday
Thornwell mustered 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Friday's G League loss at Salt Lake City.
Thornwell was brilliant overall in 35 minutes of action Friday, as the guard lead the team with 11 rebounds to go along with 21 points to mark a double-double. In three G League games so far this year, the South Carolina product is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per outing.
More News
-
Sindarius Thornwell: Waived by Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Sindarius Thornwell: Leads team with 12 points•
-
Cavaliers' Sindarius Thornwell: Joins Cleveland•
-
Sindarius Thornwell: Let go by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Sees one minute in Wednesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Returning to bench•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.