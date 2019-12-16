Sir'Dominic Pointer: Drains 18 from bench
Pointer scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks during Friday's G League win over Grand Rapids.
That's back-to-back 18-point games for Pointer. The St. John's product has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests.
