Pointer scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks during Friday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

That's back-to-back 18-point games for Pointer. The St. John's product has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests.

