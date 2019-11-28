Pointer scored five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and racked up nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and three steals during Tuesday's G League loss to Stockton.

Pointer didn't get the start but saw more minutes than all but one member of the starting lineup. He's averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in eight games for the Charge.