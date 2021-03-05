Pointer (hand) logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 win over the Mad Ants.

Pointer's results in Thursday's contest didn't jump off the page, but he saw plenty of playing time after missing Wednesday's game due to a left hand injury. Barring any setbacks, it appears as though he'll be available to close out the regular season Saturday.