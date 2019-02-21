Pointer posted 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in the win Wednesday over the Swarm.

The Charge were forced to reshuffle their starting lineup thanks to a groin injury to Kobi Simmons, as Chance Comanche picked up only his second start of the season, sliding the likes of Deng Adel and Jaron Blossomgame to the power forward and small forward positions, respectively. That left Pointer as essentially the team's sixth man, as the combo forward responded with a team-leading 20 points and a smattering of other statistics.