Sir'Dominic Pointer: Starts, scores 10 in win
Pointer scored 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in Saturday's G League win over Raptors 905.
Pointer has been starting pretty much every other game for the Charge. While he didn't have the best shooting game, his nine boards came just one shy of the team lead on the day.
