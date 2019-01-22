Pointer got the start at power forward and scored 20 points ( 9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and registered eight rebounds in the win Monday over the Swarm.

The 6-foot-6 forward also tallied three blocks and a steal in the contest. Pointer is only averaging about 22 minutes per contest despite playing in 26 contests this season, and his season averages in points (9.3) and rebounds (4.0) seem to reflect the lack of usage.