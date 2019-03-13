Pointer (hand) did not play in Tuesday's contest against Stockton.

This is the first bit of news regarding an injury to Pointer, who has developed into a key role with the Charge, averaging 23.4 minutes in 41 games. The injury freed up Malik Newman to tally a whopping 34 minutes, scoring 21 points in that span, but that's in part because the Charge had just 10 active players available. If injuries persist, expect Newman to be the main beneficiary.