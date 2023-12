Rice (undisclosed) was waived by the Spurs on Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Rice had been sidelined for the G League's Austin Spurs due to an undisclosed issue recently, but he'll now lost out on his two-way roster spot after San Antonio signed David Duke on Thursday. While Rice still needs to clear waivers, he's expected to remain in the G League with Austin if he goes unclaimed. Rice didn't make his NBA debut prior to getting cut by San Antonio.