Labissiere registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes in the Capitanes' 109-90 loss to Capital City on Monday.

The big man was playing in his second game with the Capitanes after signing with the team March 3. Labissiere showed some upside at the NBA level late last decade with the Kings and Trail Blazers and is still just 26 years old, so he could potentially see his role expand in coming games.