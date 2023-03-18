Labissiere delivered 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes in the Capitanes' 118-107 loss Greensboro on Thursday.

The big man continues to impress the more he plays, as he followed up Wednesday's solid eight-point, 11-rebound effort with a season-high scoring tally. Labissiere's 148 games of NBA experience are unsurprisingly beginning to serve him well at the G League level, and with Kenneth Faried currently sitting out some games due to his two-way deal, the 26-year-old big is taking full advantage.