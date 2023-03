Labissiere offered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during the Capitanes' 117-115 loss to Stockton on Wednesday.

The big man came off the bench and put together a solid line relative to playing time. Labissiere has gotten some good late-season work in with Mexico City, as he was averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocks across 24 minutes over eight games heading into Friday's regular-season finale.