Mays contributed 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in the Capitanes' 111-99 loss to the Hustle on Thursday.

Mays put together his third productive showing for his new squad in as many games, although the move to the bench Thursday led to a scoring downturn. The 2020 second-round pick of the Hawks had exceeded 20 points in each of his first two contests with the Capitanes, but his production Thursday was still solid considering it came with reduced playing time.