Mays managed 22 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Swarm.

Mays parlayed an efficient shooting night into a season-high 22 points. Across seven appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 15.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game.