Mays managed 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

Mays scored in double figures for the first time over his past four appearances and grabbed a season-high eight boards during Wednesday's narrow loss. Across 15 appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.