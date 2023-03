Mays delivered 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-107 win over Capital City on Sunday.

Mays continues to unsurprisingly thrive at the G League level, with Sunday's game marking his fifth straight with at least 15 points. The 2020 second-round pick of the Hawks has also been a solid facilitator, dishing out at least five assists in five of the last seven contests.