Mays delivered 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-121 win over Lakeland on Sunday.

Mays paced the second unit in scoring while producing his first double-digit scoring tally since Jan. 24. The LSU product is contributing 8.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game thus far this G League season during 15 games with Delaware and Mexico City.